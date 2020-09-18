Kriti Sanon Talks About 'Unstoppable Chaos' In Bollywood: It's Not About You Anymore It's About Them

Kriti Sanon while away from the sets during the lockdown, has been spending time with her family. The actress has also indulged in writing and often shares notes and poems on her Instagram profile. Her recent post talks about the 'Unstoppable Chaos' and hints at the current situation in the Hindi Film Industry.

Fans have been impressed with Kriti's writing and her recent Instagram post is going viral. In the post, she talks about people fighting for someone but then they end up fighting with each other, which leads to unstoppable chaos. "They Fight for you, then they fight with each other. An Unstoppable Chaos. And its not about YOU anymore. Its about them. Maybe it always was." Kriti shared the post without a caption. Take a look:

Many left encouraging comments as fans could relate to the poem. One user wrote, "So true! Justice for SSR is lost in between the media, the politicians and the so called feminists." Another pointed out the relatability to the current news, "Not a fan...But yes it's not about sushi bhai anymore...It's only about drugs and Kangana now." The post was also liked by more than 400000 people including B-town celebs like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Radhika Madan, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra in just a few hours.

Meanwhile, Kriti recently took a getaway vacation with her sister Nupur and parents and has shared a few glimpses on social media. With regards to work, she will be seen in the upcoming film Mimi, which is an official adaptation of the 2011 National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. She will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey paired opposite Akshay Kumar.

