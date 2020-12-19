Kriti Sanon Tests Negative For COVID-19; Thanks Everyone For Warm Wishes And Love

On Saturday (December 19, 2020), Kriti Sanon took to her Twitter page to share that she has finally tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. The actress also thanked her fans for their warm wishes and love.

Kriti tweeted, "Happy to inform everyone that i have finally tested Negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love."

Earlier, Kriti had taken to social media when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and issued a statement that read, "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry about as I'm feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So I'm gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet!"

Kriti had tested positive for COVID-19 after she had returned back to the city post wrapping the shoot of her upcoming film with actor Rajkumar Rao. Talking about Kriti's other films, the actress will next been seen in Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey and Laxman Utekar's Mimi. Buzz is that Kriti is also a part of Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adiprush.

