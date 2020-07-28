Kriti Sanon Thanks Fans For Their Birthday Wishes, Asks Them To Do A Good Deed In Her Name

Actress Kriti Sanon, who turned 30 yesterday (July 27, 2020), thanked her fans for all their warm wishes through her Instagram page. Kriti shared a note on Instagram and wrote, "To all my fans and supporters 💕 My birthday wish for all my coming birthdays! ✨🙏🏻🌸 ."

In the note, Kriti wrote, "A big big thank you to all the fans for the unconditional support, heartwarming edits, messages and love.. In many low moments of my life, you guys have managed to make me smile and feel motivated."

The Raabta actress further promised her fans that she will surely make them proud.

The actress also requested her fans that if they want to do anything special for her, they can do a good deed in her name.

Kriti wrote, "Donate clothes/books/money/blood. Help the underprivileged. Feed some poor families. Plant some trees. Feed street dogs/cats. Spend time with special kids or maybe in an old age home (of course when COVID is over). Sponsor some child's education who probably can't afford the basic right to primary education. Make someone smile."

Kriti Sanon Posts Cryptic Message A Month After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Kriti further added, "In these tough times, we need to do our bit to make this world a better and happier place. There is too much suffering and negativity around. Be kind. There can be no better gift for me than see you all spread some love and happiness around."

Kriti's post is indeed heartwarming. We truly hope that her fans give her request a thought!