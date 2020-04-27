Is Kriti Sanon Hinting At Sara Ali Khan? Says She Was Replaced By A Star Kid & Felt Irritated!

We all know that for an outsider, to make it big in Bollywood is a huge thing. Take, for instance, Kartik Aaryan. Despite making a debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama , Kartik achieved name and fame 2018, with the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik's Luka Chuppi co-star, Kriti Sanon spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that, despite having years of experience and delivering hits, it 'still gets tricky sometimes' for an outsider.

Kriti told Pinkvilla, "I'm very ambitious and I know that I have the potential to do a lot more. I want to work with certain A-list directors. So I have got great opportunities but if I compare, there are a few more which I really want and I'd love to have. The difference is still there."

She further added, "I don't mind reaching out to directors. If I had been from a film family, I would not have to reach out. They would already know me, and I would have interacted with them somewhere. But after a while, only your work speaks. It probably takes way longer or more number of hit films and performances to sort of get there."

When Kriti was asked if she has ever been replaced by a star-kid, Kriti refrained from taking any name and said, "I don't know if they dialled the phone or not, but someone who was from a film family, or there was a little more buzz about that person, had replaced me. So yes, it's happened but I don't know the reason behind it. The director might have genuinely wanted that person. It has happened a few times."

Many netizens, who watched the interview, guessed that Kriti's talking about none other than Sara Ali Khan, and the film might be Love Aaj Kal.

Kriti also said that she feels irritated and bad when she gets replaced by a star kid, but as she can't do much about it, she rather focuses on her work.