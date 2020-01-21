    For Quick Alerts
      Kriti Sanon Wishes To Do A Horror Film Although She Is Not A Fan Of The Genre

      By
      |

      As an outsider who had no prior connections in the Hindi film industry, Kriti Sanon has paved her own way. She is an actor to look out for as she climbs her way to the top with every performance she delivers.

      Kriti, who was last seen in a period drama, is keen on exploring every genre of film there is. She admits that although she is not a horror genre fan, she would love to do a film in that genre if a worthy script comes her way.

      Kriti Wants To Do A Horror Film, But Is Not A Fan Of Horror

      Speaking to IANS, Kriti said, "Everybody likes different kind of films here (in the country). If I want to cater to all kinds of audience and also explore myself as an actor in different genres, it is because that's more fun. Otherwise you get stuck and it gets monotonous."

      She added, "(I want to work with) all genres and characters, and not restrict myself. I am not someone who watches or loves horror films but if I get something kick@$s in that genre I would still like to explore, because I feel it will help me grow."

      Kriti was praised for her performance in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat, starring opposite Arjun Kapoor. She played the role of Parvati Bai, the wife of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

      Next up, Kriti will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, a film on surrogacy. She will star alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in this film which is produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films banner.

      Read more about: kriti sanon
      Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 19:54 [IST]
