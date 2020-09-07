Kriti Sanon Writes 'You Can Never Please Everyone', Adds Her Post Isn't Against Anyone

Actress Kriti Sanon put up a new post on her Instagram page, wherein the actress wrote, "You can never please everyone, so don't even try. As long as you know the truth, as long as your heart is in sync with your conscience, as long as you still like the person you wake up as, and you understand the one you see in the mirror, you will find your peace in any storm."

Before netizens could misunderstand her post, Kriti captioned her post as, "#MyMantra Just... 💛 P.S. : This is not a "cryptic" post! 🙏🏻 It isn't For or Against anyone! Sometimes things are just that simple..🤷‍♀️ Sometimes there is actually NOTHING between the lines! I write because I like penning my thoughts or poetic ideas. What You interpret actually depends on YOU, and not ME. 🦋🌸 🙏🏻."

Netizens loved Kriti's poetic side, and praised her heartfelt note.

Earlier, Kriti was in the headlines owing to her connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. When the actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020, many questioned her silence, and shamed the actress for not putting up a social media post to offer her condolence.

Later, Kriti bashed all the trolls saying that social media is a toxic place, and wrote that those who don't grieve on social media are the real people.

Apart from bashing the trolls, Kriti also slammed the culture of writing 'blind items' and asked the journalists to be responsible with their actions, as it affects the celebrities.

