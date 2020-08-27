kubbra-sait-criticised-for-defending-rhea-chakraborty

The recent tweet of actress Kubbra Sait to coming out in support of actress Rhea Chakraborty didn't go down well with the netizens, and they started targeting the actress with mean words. It all happened when an activist Madhu Kishwar called Rhea 'sex bait', Kubbra slammed her tweet by saying that either one should be responsible enough to use social media, or just quit it.

While a few supported Kubbra's stand against the derogatory tweet, many netizens criticised the Sacred Games actress for taking a stand for Rhea. It's known to all that ever since Sushant breathed his last, netizens are hell-bent on bashing Bollywood celebs speaking in support of celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar and Salman Khan.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana left a supportive comment on Rhea's post, and received a major backlash by the netizens, despite being an outsider.

Coming back to Kubbra Sait's post, here's what the naysayers have to say about her tweet...

@sneha_sakhre: Just because one of your movie in which you did side role and your name was Rhea, doesn't mean you will support Rhea in real life too. If you are doing publicity stunt for your upcoming movie Dolly Kitty then audience will not fall in the trap, so please don't waste your time.

@AnkitaRaniAJ: We will be able to look in mirrors with proud. You worry about your life and your work as you Bollywood people have been doing. May be its Bollywood time to just throw away mirrors from their house. How will you all face even your shadow because its the reality of rheality.

@DumbNumb12: Easy money was being deposited in the family's account. Thanks for the Beautiful daughter. And look at these shameless ppl like @KubbraSait defending their likes...!!!! Tch Tch Tch. Infact they shud b the one feeling ashames seeing their sorry face in the mirror daily.

@Jatin80955170: Wowwww... If the idiots in the bloody industry were responsible, something like this would have never happened. So gets the celeb's right first and then automatically the common people will get straighten up.