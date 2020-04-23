Kubbra Sait Says Arnab Goswami Does Not Deserve Her Kind Words

Actress Kubbra Sait took to her social media handle to weigh in on the Republic TV editor, Arnab Goswami's claims about being attacked by goons of Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi.

Arnab recently took to social media with a video testimony regarding the same. Replying to his video, Kubbra wrote, "Yeh journalist hai ya roadies ka host? His "guards" make better interrogators than the police. I mean why do we need law when we have you passing the verdict? It deeply saddens me, that I've said good things about you to introduce you on stage, you didn't deserve any kind words."

Arnab stated in the video, "This celebration of the attack on me further reinforces my belief that this attack on me and my wife Samyabrata Ray has been orchestrated by Sonia Gandhi and her close circle of Congress leaders at a time when we have raised serious questions about her accountability in several cases, including the attack on Hindu monks in Palghar on 16th April."

Yeh journalist hai ya roadies ka host?

His “guards” make better interrogators than the police. I mean why do we need law when we have you passing the verdict?

It deeply saddens me, that I’ve said good things about you to introduce you on stage, you didn’t deserve any kind words. https://t.co/vLz1g3Xj0a — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 23, 2020

Meanwhile, other B-town celebs like Anupam Kher, Ashoke Pandit and Madhur Bhandarkar stood in support of Goswami and condemned the attack. Anupam Kher tweeted, "I totally condemn the attack on #ArnabGoswami and his wife #Samya. It is an act of utter cowardice." while Ashok Pandit wrote, "appeal to the Govt. to take serious action against the attackers & provide him security."

Two persons were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attacking Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray. In his complaint to the police, Goswami has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers, when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli. According to a report, an FIR has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police station under sections 341 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code against the attackers.

