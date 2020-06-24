Kumar Sanu On Nepotism: No Favours Can Bring You Fame And Success Unless You Are Talented

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death has triggered a debate on topics like nepotism, lobby culture and favouritism in Bollywood. Recently, playback singer Sonu Nigam opened up about these biases and practices existing in the music industry as well.

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu has now expressed his thoughts on the nepotism debate while speaking with Hindustan Times. The Aashiqui singer said that no one has the power to 'make or destroy artists'.

He was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Nepotism exists everywhere. But no favours, no friendship can bring you fame and success unless and until you are talented. It is you, fans who have the power to make or destroy artists."

Kumar Sanu also shared a piece of advice for those who are trying to make it big in the entertainment industry. "As soon as you come to Mumbai, get a job, then start your struggle. That's what I did. Your job will at least feed and provide you shelter, which will help you showcase your talent better and stress free," the singer told the leading daily.

The veteran actor also mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, and was quoted as saying, He was like my son. Such a great talent. Entertained his fans. I wish he reached out to someone for help".

He remembered Sushant as "talented, humble and full of spark.""Though Sushant is not with us today, he will always stay in our heart, may his soul rest in peace," the popular singer told Hindustan Times.

