Kunal Kamra Flight Ban: Anurag Kashyap Reveals Why Did He Choose Vistara Over IndiGo

In solidarity with stand-up comic Kunal Kamra, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says he has decided to not fly IndiGo airlines. The director said he chose another carrier, Vistara, instead. Kashyap had tweeted on Monday, "No @IndiGo6E.. on @airvistara..in solidarity with @kunalkamra88."

While interacting to The Telegraph, Anurag said, "I was booked on IndiGo by the organisers to come to Dum Dum. After Kamra was banned, I told the organisers I will not fly IndiGo. I told them I will not fly this airline because I thought the ban was very unreasonable."

"My thing is: there is nothing I can do about it. It does not make much of a difference. But as I wanted to register my dissent, I thought that I would not fly IndiGo. I want to fly Vistara. The IndiGo flight was on Monday afternoon and the Vistara flight was in the morning. The organisers informed me that to fly Vistara, you have to wake up at 4am. I said, 'I will wake up at 4am, but I will not fly IndiGo'."

For the unversed, last week, IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months, after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes from Mumbai to Lucknow. SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India also imposed a similar ban on Kamra without specifying any period.

On his part, Kamra on February 1 sent a legal notice to the airline demanding an unconditional apology, revocation of the ban and Rs 25 lakh compensation.

The video of the incident posted by Kamra on Twitter went viral on social media last week. The stand-up comedian is seen asking Goswami if he is a 'coward or a journalist'.

Kamra received both praise and criticism from people belonging to different walks of life, including IndiGo pilot-in-command Rohit Mateti who conveyed his anguish to the airline management for not consulting him before announcing the ban on the comedian.