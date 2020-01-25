Kunal Khemu And Soha Ali Khan Share Unseen Wedding Videos On Their 5th Anniversary

Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan are not very out there with their PDA on social media. But as the couple celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary today, Kunal took to Instagram to share an unseen wedding video, and wrote a touching note to go along with it. Soha wished him back with a post on her own Instagram. Check out the posts!

Kunal shared an enchanting unseen video of their intimate wedding. For caption he wrote, "Happy Anniversary. It's been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life," (sic).

Watch the video here -

Soha wished her husband back with an anniversary post, sharing another unseen video. She wrote, "Always. @khemster2." (sic)

View this post on Instagram Always. @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jan 24, 2020 at 9:11pm PST

Bollywood celebs like Shreyas Talpade, Rohit Jugraj, Anand Tiwari and Amruta Khanvilkar wished them both congratulations.

Kunal and Soha met each other for the first time on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaoge in 2009, but the two started to see each other while shooting their second movie, 99. Soha said yes to Kunal after a romantic proposal in Paris, and the two tied the knot on January 25, 2015. The couple had their first child, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

Kunal had once described his relationship with Soha as peaceful, saying that he feels very comfortable around her, and that she is his best friend.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan Says Her One Year Old Daughter Inaaya Is CRAZY About Make-up!

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Asks Mum-In-Law Sharmila Tagore The Difference Between Daughter & Daughter-In-Law