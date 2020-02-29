    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kunal Khemu Feels He Is Being Under-Utilized As An Actor; Says He Has A Lot To Offer

      By
      |

      Kunal Khemu, who is enjoying the success of his latest release Malang, says he feels under-utilized as an actor. The actor believes he is capable of doing a lot as a performer and has much to offer, but filmmakers and casting directors do not see that.

      Kunal Khemu Feels He Is Being Under-Utilized As An Actor

      Talking to IANS, "I can't say that I am underrated, but I am under-utilized for sure as an actor. I know that I am capable of doing so much as a performer. I have so much to offer. I have more potential than what the audience has seen in the films that I have done so far. Or maybe my fans who like my work believe that I am versatile as an actor. But that is not how the filmmakers and casting directors are seeing me."

      He continued to talk about how he once changed a filmmaker's impression that he was only good at comedy. "One of my friends who is also a filmmaker told me that his reference to my work was 'Golmaal'. So, he tends to think that I am good in comedy. He added that my comic timing was good. Then he mentioned that he was surprised to see me in 'Malang'. I think many people are under the impression that I can only be good at comedy. I really have a lot to offer, if they cast me!" he said.

      Next, he will be seen in Goa Goa Gone 2, a sequel to his earlier film Go Goa Gone which co-starred Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, Puja Gupta, and Anand Tiwari. Go Goa Gone 2 will be produced by Dinesh Vijan, and is scheduled to release in March 2021.

      ALSO READ: Kunal Khemu And Soha Ali Khan Share Unseen Wedding Videos On Their 5th Anniversary

      ALSO READ: Malang: Disha Patani Was Happy To See Single Screen Audiences Cheer For A Girl

      Read more about: kunal khemu
      Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 23:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X