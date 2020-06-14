Kunal Kohli Reveals He Met Sushant Singh Rajput Before Lockdown: He Was Absolutely Fine

Bollywood fraternity and fans are currently mourning the death of beloved and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His sudden demise on Sunday, June 14 marks the fourth death of well-known B-town celebrities after Wajit Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Irrfan Khan. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli revealed to Mirror Online that he met Sushant before the lockdown and he was fine.

Kunal said that he used to go to the same gym as Sushant and met him before the lockdown started due to the Coronavirus pandemic. "We used to go to the same gym and used to meet four-five times a week. This is very shocking. The last time I met him, he was absolutely fine."

According to reports, anti-depression pills were found at the late actor's residence in Bandra, and it was also revealed that he had been battled depression for some time. Talking about how an industry like Bollywood can affect ones' mental health, Kunal said that the industry is extremely unforgiving. "We work in an extremely unforgiving industry. If one film becomes a hit, the industry puts the artiste on a pedestal and if one flops, they put you down instantly. The pressure is so high because of this," said Kunal.

He further said, "They don't let you forgive and forget. It results in a lot of pressure which is very difficult to understand. We need to spend more time and realise how to be a little more understanding and forgiving. We need to understand the pressure one goes through. If your film does well, you are invited to every party. But if your film flops, no one picks up your calls, invites you to parties or wishes you on your birthday. On top of that, there's a constant pressure of getting work and choosing the right project. It is unimaginable the pressure one goes through in the industry." Kohli also added that the lockdown has isolated people for a long time and its has affected people's minds.

Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also be seen in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut Dil Bechara, which is yet to be released. The film was scheduled to release in May, but was postponed due to the pandemic. According to reports, the filmmakers might opt for an OTT release.

