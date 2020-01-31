    For Quick Alerts
      Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's Clean Shaven Look Pictures Go Viral

      By
      |

      Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is touted to be one of the most anticipated films and the audience just cannot wait to watch the superstar step into Tom Hank's shoes in this official adaptation of the cult film, Forrest Gump.

      The actor has already kickstarted the shooting for this film and his pictures from the sets are already a rage on social media. After sporting a bearded look for Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir recently changed his look to film another set of important sequences for the movie.

      aamir

      Earlier this week, the superstar was spotted shooting in Gurgaon where his pictures of him sporting a crew cut and a clean-shaven look went viral on the internet. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Aamir filmed a sequence where his character officially gets discharged from military after serving during the Kargil war. The actor filmed these scenes over the course of two days and spotted wearing casuals with a blue cap and glasses.

      aamirkhan

      A Mid-day report quoted a source as saying, "The movie - an official adaptation of Forrest Gump [1994] - traces the protagonist as he unwittingly influences important political and cultural events in India over a span of 30 years. In the latest stint, Aamir shot for the sequence where his character gets officially discharged from the army after serving during the Kargil war. Like in the original, he then goes on to endorse a company and earns enough money to fulfil his promise to his fellow soldier. The actor filmed the scene over two days under the supervision of Advait."

      Laal Singh Chadha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Advait Chandan directorial was earlier slated to lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey on Christmas 2020. However, the makers of Bachchan Pandey recently announced a new release date for their film to avoid a box office clash.

      Aamir later took to his Twitter page to thank Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala and wrote, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar

      & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a." (sic)

      Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha BO Clash With Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey Averted

      Aamir Khan On Social Media Trolls: 'If Someone Is Making Fun Of Me For No Reason, I Don't Bother'

      Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 14:36 [IST]
