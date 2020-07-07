Laal Singh Chaddha's Shoot In Ladakh Rescheduled Post India-China Clash In Galwan Valley?

The Ladakh Scheduled May Be Moved To Kargil

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha's shooting schedule, Mid-Day quoted a source as saying, "Given the current scenario, shooting in Ladakh is out of the question. So, Aamir, Advait and the top brass at the studio are considering shifting the venue to Kargil. The final call will be taken in the coming weeks."

Laal Singh Chaddha To Release In April 2021

According to reports, only 60 per cent of the film's shooting has been completed and makers are considering a new release date. Post lockdown the release date was moved from Christmas 2020 to April 2021. Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Film Also Stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh And Vijay Sethupathi

The Hindi remake will follow Aamir Khan as he finds himself at the centre of some of the most influential moments of the country's history. According to some reports, the film will also recreate the Delhi anti-Sikh riots of 1984. The film also stars Kareena as the female lead, alongside Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan.