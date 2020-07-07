    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Laal Singh Chaddha's Shoot In Ladakh Rescheduled Post India-China Clash In Galwan Valley?

      Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were shooting for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, before the lockdown was enforced due to the ongoing pandemic. As Bollywood is getting ready to resume work, new reports about the film's schedule have surfaced.

      Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot In Ladakh Rescheduled Post India-China Clash in Galwan Valley?

      The cast and crew of the film has wrapped up shooting schedules in Chandigarh, Manali, Kerala and Jaisalmer and have two schedules pending in Delhi and Ladakh. However, due to the rising tension between India and China at the Ladakh border, the makers have reconsidered the film's shooting location. Last month, on June 15, 2020, many Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

      The Ladakh Scheduled May Be Moved To Kargil

      Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha's shooting schedule, Mid-Day quoted a source as saying, "Given the current scenario, shooting in Ladakh is out of the question. So, Aamir, Advait and the top brass at the studio are considering shifting the venue to Kargil. The final call will be taken in the coming weeks."

      Laal Singh Chaddha To Release In April 2021

      According to reports, only 60 per cent of the film's shooting has been completed and makers are considering a new release date. Post lockdown the release date was moved from Christmas 2020 to April 2021. Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

      Film Also Stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh And Vijay Sethupathi

      The Hindi remake will follow Aamir Khan as he finds himself at the centre of some of the most influential moments of the country's history. According to some reports, the film will also recreate the Delhi anti-Sikh riots of 1984. The film also stars Kareena as the female lead, alongside Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan.

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 15:15 [IST]
