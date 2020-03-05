    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Laal Singh Chaddha: Vijay Sethupathi To Shed 25 Kilos For The Role Of Army Officer?

      By
      |

      That South superstar Vijay Sethupathi is making his big Bollywood debut this year with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is known to all. The comedy-drama is being directed by Advait Chandan and is the official remake of the Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump that featured Tom Hanks in the lead. Apart from Aamir and Vijay, Chandan's directorial venture also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

      vijay sethupathi

      While everyone is super excited to see Khan and Sethupathi on the big screen, we hear the latter will be undergoing a huge physical transformation for his role in the movie. Yes, as per a report in 123telugu.com, Vijay will be shedding 25 kilos before he starts shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha from June onwards. In fact, Aamir has already lost 21 kilos and will lean down further for his much-awaited release.

      In some portion of the film, fans will get to see Aamir and Vijay as army officers and hence both the actors are working hard on their physical transformation. Khan, who is playing the titular role in the film, is also producing Laal Singh Chaddha in association with Viacom 18. And for those unaware, Advait is Aamir's manager who made his directorial debut with Secret Superstar in 2017.

      Coming back to Vijay, the 42-year-old actor is currently busy filming for his upcoming Tamil action-thriller Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie stars Sethupathi in a villainous role whereas Thalapathy Vijay plays the hero. Master is scheduled to arrive in the cinema halls on April 9, 2020.

      That's not all! Vijay has several films on his plate at the moment which means he'll have multiple releases this year including Laal Singh Chaddha which will hit the screens during Christmas.

      Aamir Khan And Vijay Sethupathi To Come Together For Lal Singh Chaddha?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X