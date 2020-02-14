    For Quick Alerts
      Lakmé Fashion Week 2020: Malaika Arora Looks Splendid On The Runway For Varun Chakkilam

      Malaika Arora stunned one and all as she walked down the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 in Mumbai. She made an appearance as the showstopper for celebrated designer Varun Chakkilam. The model and actress never ceases to amaze us all with her gorgeousness.

      Malaika sported a dazzling red outfit comprising of a lovely blouse with a bustier and a long, flowy skirt. The beautiful dress comprised of intricate silver zardozi work and embroidery. She completed her grand look with a dupatta featuring a scalloped hem.

      Malaika Arora

      The exquisite attire was perfectly accessorized with a statement choker neckpiece with regal gemstones. Malaika opted for a clean, dewy makeup look with highlighted rosy cheeks and a neutral lip colour whilst sporting a loose messy bun. The diva sashayed down the runway with confidence and elegance looking nothing short of a glamorous bride at the event.

      For the uninitiated, the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 has already witnessed a number of B-town celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Neha Dhupia, and Bipasha Basu walk down the ramp. The twentieth edition of the celebrated event will be held until February 16.

      Don't you think Malaika Arora looked amazing in her ethereal Indian avatar? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 17:57 [IST]
