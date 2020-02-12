Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Vicky Kaushal And Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerize Everyone As They Walk The Ramp

Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht. But before that, the good-looking pair gave everyone a glimpse of their enchanting chemistry when they walked the ramp together to kick off the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 in Mumbai yesterday (February 11, 2020).

We bring you some sneak-peek from the starry night and we bet you won't stop drooling over Vicky and Janhvi's pictures.

Hello Beautiful The Dhadak actress looked stunning in a vibrant sleeveless gown with abstract embroidered motifs. She accessorized her outfit with a neckpiece and styled her hair in soft curls. We Just Can't Take Our Eyes Off Vicky Vicky Kaushal turned showstopper for Kunal Rawal as he looked dapper in a short bandhgala kurta and a jacket. Good Looks, Good Looks & Good Looks Vicky and Janhvi stole everyone's hearts with their stunning looks as they walked the ramp together. These Two Are All Hearts This picture of Vicky and Janhvi fondly looking at each other is making us want to give them a tight hug right away.

Post the event, Vicky took to his Instagram page to share some pictures and videos from his ramp video. He captioned the picture as, "#aboutlastnight @lakmefashionwk @reliancetrends @kunalrawalofficial."

View this post on Instagram #aboutlastnight @lakmefashionwk @reliancetrends @kunalrawalofficial A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:29pm PST

Sharing a video, he wrote, "Had a blast walking for the inaugural show at LFW presented by TRENDS @reliancetrends @kunalrawalofficial. Love the fact that TRENDS has taken a champion effort in making fashion more accessible!"

Janhvi Kapoor too took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Had a super amazing time walking with @vickykaushal09 for the TRENDS show @reliancetrends ☺️."

Vicky Kaushal Finally Breaks His Silence On Dating Rumours With Katrina Kaif

Janhvi Kapoor Gets Praised For Following Sridevi's Footsteps!