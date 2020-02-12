    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Vicky Kaushal And Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerize Everyone As They Walk The Ramp

      By
      |

      Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht. But before that, the good-looking pair gave everyone a glimpse of their enchanting chemistry when they walked the ramp together to kick off the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 in Mumbai yesterday (February 11, 2020).

      We bring you some sneak-peek from the starry night and we bet you won't stop drooling over Vicky and Janhvi's pictures.

      Hello Beautiful

      Hello Beautiful

      The Dhadak actress looked stunning in a vibrant sleeveless gown with abstract embroidered motifs. She accessorized her outfit with a neckpiece and styled her hair in soft curls.

      We Just Can't Take Our Eyes Off Vicky

      We Just Can't Take Our Eyes Off Vicky

      Vicky Kaushal turned showstopper for Kunal Rawal as he looked dapper in a short bandhgala kurta and a jacket.

      Good Looks, Good Looks & Good Looks

      Good Looks, Good Looks & Good Looks

      Vicky and Janhvi stole everyone's hearts with their stunning looks as they walked the ramp together.

      These Two Are All Hearts

      These Two Are All Hearts

      This picture of Vicky and Janhvi fondly looking at each other is making us want to give them a tight hug right away.

      Post the event, Vicky took to his Instagram page to share some pictures and videos from his ramp video. He captioned the picture as, "#aboutlastnight @lakmefashionwk @reliancetrends @kunalrawalofficial."

      View this post on Instagram

      #aboutlastnight @lakmefashionwk @reliancetrends @kunalrawalofficial

      A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:29pm PST

      Sharing a video, he wrote, "Had a blast walking for the inaugural show at LFW presented by TRENDS @reliancetrends @kunalrawalofficial. Love the fact that TRENDS has taken a champion effort in making fashion more accessible!"

      View this post on Instagram

      Had a blast walking for the inaugural show at LFW presented by TRENDS @reliancetrends @kunalrawalofficial. Love the fact that TRENDS has taken a champion effort in making fashion more accessible!

      A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Feb 11, 2020 at 10:57am PST

      Janhvi Kapoor too took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Had a super amazing time walking with @vickykaushal09 for the TRENDS show @reliancetrends ☺️."

      View this post on Instagram

      Had a super amazing time walking with @vickykaushal09 for the TRENDS show @reliancetrends ☺️ #getthemtalking #reliancetrends

      A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Feb 11, 2020 at 10:51am PST

      Vicky Kaushal Finally Breaks His Silence On Dating Rumours With Katrina Kaif

      Janhvi Kapoor Gets Praised For Following Sridevi's Footsteps!

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X