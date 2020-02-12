    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Neha Dhupia Turns Showstopper For INIFD Launchpad

      By
      |

      Neha Dhupia turned showstopper for INIFD Launchpad on Day 1 of the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 in Mumbai. The actress stunned one and all with her rocker chic look in a black layered outfit as she strutted down the runway. The stunning diva truly encapsulated the essence of the collection in her Bold and Beautiful avatar.

      Walking in full confidence, she slayed the edgy look in a style which comprised of an asymmetrical silhouette. Neha was seen in a jacket-style top with exaggerated sleeves and a flared-up skirt with overlapping details. The look also featured a beautiful blue and red striped ribbon belt, which added structure to her attire. The entire ensemble was colour-blocked by a white-hued layer with a dash of orange.

      Neha Dhupia

      Neha's look was rounded up with an accessory-free approach coupled with a pair of sturdy black boots and complimentary makeup.

      Neha Dhupia

      For the uninitiated, the 2020 edition of the Lakmé Fashion Week commenced yesterday with an opening show by Reliance Trends. Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp together whilst celebrating the 20th anniversary of the show. The Summer Resort edition of Lakmé Fashion Week 2020 will be held until February 16.

      Don't you think Neha Dhupia looked amazing in the grungy look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

      ALSO READ: Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Vicky Kaushal And Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerize Everyone As They Walk The Ramp

      ALSO READ: Birthday Boy Angad Bedi On Marrying Neha Dhupia: 'I Feel I Should Have Done That Much Earlier'

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 21:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X