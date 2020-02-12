Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Neha Dhupia Turns Showstopper For INIFD Launchpad

Neha Dhupia turned showstopper for INIFD Launchpad on Day 1 of the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 in Mumbai. The actress stunned one and all with her rocker chic look in a black layered outfit as she strutted down the runway. The stunning diva truly encapsulated the essence of the collection in her Bold and Beautiful avatar.

Walking in full confidence, she slayed the edgy look in a style which comprised of an asymmetrical silhouette. Neha was seen in a jacket-style top with exaggerated sleeves and a flared-up skirt with overlapping details. The look also featured a beautiful blue and red striped ribbon belt, which added structure to her attire. The entire ensemble was colour-blocked by a white-hued layer with a dash of orange.

Neha's look was rounded up with an accessory-free approach coupled with a pair of sturdy black boots and complimentary makeup.

For the uninitiated, the 2020 edition of the Lakmé Fashion Week commenced yesterday with an opening show by Reliance Trends. Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp together whilst celebrating the 20th anniversary of the show. The Summer Resort edition of Lakmé Fashion Week 2020 will be held until February 16.

Don't you think Neha Dhupia looked amazing in the grungy look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

