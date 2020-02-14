    For Quick Alerts
      Lakme Fashion Week: Tabu Walks The Runway For Gaurang Shah Whilst Narrating A Poem On Womanhood

      Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 witnessed the showcasing of a stunning collection from designer Gaurang Shah named Garam Masala. Bollywood powerhouse Tabu was seen walking down the runway in a gorgeous black saree made using Kanjeevaram and Patan patola fabrics.

      The beautifully choreographed show was made even more memorable with the actress reciting a powerful poem on womanhood. Instead of music, the models were seen walking down the runway to the meaningful poetry that spoke about the special place of women in every household.

      Tabu

      The exquisite collection comprised of peplum blouses, embroidered sarees, long-flowing kurtas and anarkalis with interesting prints, patterns, and motifs. The intricate designs of handloom clusters were incorporated on fabrics sourced from almost every nook and corner of the country. The black-and-white collection of 40 garments was juxtaposed with glamourous hair looks inspired by popular Indian spices.

      Tabu

      Prior to the show, designer Gaurang Shah spoke about his inspiration. He said, “The monochromatic theme of my collection symbolises our daily mundane lives where an experience out of the ordinary adds flavour to our lives and makes it interesting; just as garam masala would do to our food.”

      Tabu

      The star of the show, Tabu too shared her experience walking the runway. She said, "I am honoured to walk the ramp for Gaurang and I am most comfortable working for him because of his work and styles. I look forward to working with him in the future."

      For the uninitiated, The Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 is being held from February 12 and will be held until February 16 at the JioWorld Garden in BKC, Mumbai.

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 20:37 [IST]
