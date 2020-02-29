    For Quick Alerts
      Lata Mangeshkar Praises Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun Performance; The Actor Is Honoured

      Ayushmann Khurrana has been delivering moving performances in film after film in the last few years. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is continuing to receive praises for his earlier work.

      Most recently, it was veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who appreciated Ayushmann's performance in the 2018 film Andhadhun.

      Lata Mangeshkar Praises Ayushmann’s Andhadhun Performance

      Taking to Twitter to congratulate Ayushmann, Lata wrote, "@ayushmannkji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun (I saw your film Andhadhun today. You have acted well and songs sung by you were good too. I wish to congratulate you and wish for your success in future we well.)" (sic)

      Ayushmann was filled with gratitude for Lata's tweet. He replied, "Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya (Lata didi, your words mean a lot to me. I seem to have worked hard for your encouragement. Thank you for your blessings.) (sic)

      Andhadhun was a crime-thriller directed by Sriram Raghavn, co-starring Tabu and Radhika Apte. One of its songs, 'Aap Se Milkar' was sung by Ayushmann. The actor not only won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor, but also the very prestigious National Film Award for his performance.

      Next, Ayushmann will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's directorial Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The film is scheduled for release on April 17, 2020.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 16:01 [IST]
