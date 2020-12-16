Lata Mangeshkar Reveals What Her Father Said When She Made Her Debut On Radio 79 Years Ago

If there is one playback singer who has defined Bollywood music for decades, it is Lata Mangeshkar. The Nightingale of India sang on radio for the first time 79 years ago on this day- December 16, 1941. She took to her Twitter handle to share an anecdote about that day, and it about how her father reacted when he heard her sing.

Lata revealed that she made her debut on radio by singing two songs. When her father, renowned classical singer and theatre actor Deenanath Mangeshkar, heard the songs, he told Lata's mother that he was very pleased and that he wasn't worried about his daughter's future anymore.

She tweeted in Hindi, "Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya. Maine 2 natyageet gaaye the. Jab mere Pitaji ne wo sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui, ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi."

Unfortunately, Lata's father died the next year, in 1942. Being the oldest of the five siblings, Lata took on the financial responsibility of her family and stepped into the entertainment industry as a professional singer. She got her break with the 1948 film Majboor, with the song 'Dil Mera Toda'. However, the song that earned her popularity was 'Aayega Aanewaala' from the 1949 film Mahal.

Notably, the veteran singer has so far recorded over a thousand songs in Hindi, and apart from that, has also sung in over thirty six Indian languages.

