Late Disha Salian’s Father Dismisses Rape And Pregnancy Rumours: We Saw Her Post Mortem Report

There are many conspiracy theories floating around on the death of the late Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian. BJP MP and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, had come out and alleged that Disha had been raped and murdered.

However, Disha's family has consistently maintained that they do not suspect any foul play in her death. Her father Satish Salian told India Today that they received the complete evidence and post mortem report from the police. He dismissed claims that Disha was pregnant and that she was raped.

"As media has freedom of speech, we also have right of privacy, do not interfere in our life please. I request you all please. Police have explained me. They showed whole case evidences, post mortem report. My daughter was never pregnant, she never got pregnant. Rape never happened, organs are clear," said Salian.

Disha allegedly died of suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai. According to a recent India Today report, her friends' Whatsapp chats detailed what happened in the hours before her death. The chats claimed that Disha suddenly got depressed while partying with her friends and fiancé. She locked herself up in a room. When they broke open the door, they found that Disha had fallen off the balcony.

ALSO READ: Disha Salian's Friends' Whatsapp Texts Reveal What Happened Before Her Death

Satish Salian had recently written to Dilip Yadav, Additional Commissioner of Police, Malwani District, Malad, complaining of harassment by the media. He wrote that they were being repeatedly questioned about their faith in Mumbai Police and their investigation of their daughter's death. He asserted that they have already given their statement to the police saying that they do not suspect foul play.

ALSO READ: Disha Salian's Father Writes To Mumbai Police Complaining Of Harassment By Media