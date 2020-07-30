Late Sushant Singh Rajput Feared Being Implicated In Ex-Manager Disha Salian's Suicide Case!

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise on June 14, 2020 left his fans puzzled and none of them is ready to believe that the actor died by suicide. Sushant hanged himself in his room at his Bandra residence. Ever since the actor breathed his last, many netizens have been urging the government to initiate a CBI inquiry in Sushant's death case. However, no such decision has been taken.

Meanwhile, Sushant's father KK Singh has lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and has levelled serious allegations against her including, abetment to suicide and theft. Rhea has been booked under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide) among others.

Now, Sushant's family's lawyer Vikas Singh has claimed that ex-manager Disha Salian's death had an impact on the actor's mental health.

Deeming it as a clear case of abetment to suicide, Vikas Singh told media, "Rhea (Chakraborty) left at first and Disha Salian passed away on the same night. The next day, all media reports said Sushant Singh Rajput's secretary died by suicide. The situation contributed to an increase in Sushant's anxiety and he feared being implicated in Disha's death case and constantly checked Google because of it."

These details emerged after Sushant's father filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna. Rhea, on the other hand, has pleaded for transferring the case to Mumbai. The Jalebi actress has already met with her lawyer Anandini Fernandes and will be applying for interim bail.

Rhea Chakraborty To Apply For Interim Bail After Late Sushant's Father Lodges FIR Against Her