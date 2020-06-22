Lauren Gottlieb Gives A Glimpse Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Kind Heart In Throwback Chat

Dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb took to her Instagram account and shared her memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Lauren in a detailed post, also shared how she had been dealing with Sushant's sudden demise. In an effort to remind fans of his humble and kind heart, she shared her conversation with Sushant over WhatsApp.

Talking about how devastated she feels, Lauren wrote in the post, "Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another's dreams! I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both "outsiders" and I looked up to him tremendously! I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!!"

She also wanted fans to honour his legacy by being kind and humble like him. Lauren added "I'm seeing so much hate going around. I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, BUT I think one of the BEST ways to honor his legacy is to BE THE BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL, LOVING LIGHT that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant's humble heart. Let's keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another ? "

The picture in the post are screengrabs of their conversation, where Lauren can be seen talking about wanting to do better and bigger projects. In response, Sushant texted her back saying, "If an avg. looking boy with average talent and strong prejudice can make it, trust me anything is possible. You've got everything going for u..just have absolute certainty that it's gonna happen."

The late actor can be seen extremely supportive and encouraging of Lauren's future plans. When she also praised the actor and said that he is far more talented than 'average', he wrote, "I am not being modest, I am good only because most of the ones around are mediocre, but for me it's a long long way to go."

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, by suicide. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the death of the late actor to find the reason behind his suicide.

