Laxmi Agarwal’s Daughter Went And Hugged Deepika Padukone After Watching Chhapaak

Laxmi Agarwal, whose life story has inspired Chhapaak, a film on an acid attack survivor starring Deepika Padukone, recently revealed how her daughter reacted to the film. Laxmi said that her daughter patiently watched the whole movie, and later went and hugged Deepika!

Speaking to Mid-Day, Laxmi revealed her daughter's reaction to Chhapaak. "She usually leaves a film half-way, but patiently watched this one till the end. She then posed questions, one by one, all of which I addressed. After the film, she showered me with so much love. She also went and hugged Deepika. I wanted to make a video of her (reacting to the film) and show the world what she felt, in her own words," she said.

Talking about the film, Laxmi had earlier said that Chhapaak is bound to create more awareness and remove 'acid' from the minds of people who use it as a weapon to take revenge. She added that when a celebrity raises an issue, it becomes an issue of the society as people realize that someone from among them made the acid attack.

Chhapaak has been directed by Meghna Gulzar, and it stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika. The film has been praised by critics as well as moviegoers for the incredible portrayal of a story of triumph. Deepika especially, has been lauded for her performance.

