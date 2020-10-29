Laxmii: After Backlash Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Gets A New Title

Akshay's Film Gets A New Title- Laxmii

For the unversed, Advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra, on behalf of Shri Rajput Karni Sena had reportedly sent the legal notice, demanding an unconditional apology for hurting religious sentiments. The notice claimed that the title is being considered "derogatory" and "offensive", and also accused the makers of "deliberately" having used the title with the sole intention to lower the "dignity" and to show "disrespect" towards Goddess Laxmi. Meanwhile, Hindu Sena had asserted that Hindu Sainiks will protest outside cinema halls if their demands are not fulfilled.

Director Raghava Lawrence On Film's Original Title

Notably, the film directed by Raghava Lawrence is a remake of 2011 Tamil film titled Kanchana. While talking about the film's original title Laxmmi Bomb, Lawrence had said in an interview, "Our Tamil film was named after the main lead character Kanchana. Kanchana means 'gold' which is a form of Lakshmi. Earlier I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi."

Laxmii Will Release On November 9

"By god's grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly," he added.

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to present Laxmii, produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment, on November 9 on their streaming platform.