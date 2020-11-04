Laxmii's Bam Bholle Song: Netizens Go Gaga Over Akshay Kumar's Never-Seen-Before Dance & Avatar

Is there anything that superstar Akshay Kumar cannot do? We don't think so. With his latest song release 'Bam Bholle' from his upcoming film, Laxmii, Akshay has left everyone amazed with his act. In the song, Akshay dances as Laxmii for Lord Shiva, and guess what? Netizens say they had goosebumps while watching Akshay's marvellous performance in the song.

The best part of the song is to watch Akshay dance in sari, and without any inhibition. The song is crooned by singer and rapper Viruss.

A user wrote, "#BamBholle is out & its FANTASTIC, i have never seen something like this before. Superstar @akshaykumar expressions & dance/tandav moves evokes goosebumps.. #Laxmii."

"I really had a problem with the choreography of #Laxmii's first song #BurjKhalifa but this new track #BamBholle is like a treat to watch... @akshaykumar dances like never before, standing out in every single step... This one gonna be a party anthem," wrote another user.

Praising Akshay Kumar, his another fan tweeted, "As Akkian, I'm used to expecting the best from @akshaykumar sir at each new performance but this went way beyond my expectations! #BamBholle is FANTASTIC and #AkshayKumar is just BRILLIANT. Can't stop watching it."

"I don't think anyone can deny that #BamBholle is an absolute banger! A powerpacked performance by Akshay Kumar and the dance troupe! An exhilarating composition by Ullumanati & sung by Viruss," gushed another netizen while lauding the second song of Laxmii.

On a related note, directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020. The horror-comedy also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role.

