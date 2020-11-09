Laxmii Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

As surprising as it sounds, despite the digital release, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmii featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, has been leaked online on the notorious site Tamilrockers. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The comedy horror film is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana. Produced by Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Tusshar Kapoor, Laxmii also features Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi and Ayesha Raza in key roles.

The plot of Laxmii revolves around a man, who gets possessed by a spirit after meeting his girlfriend's parents.

Ahead of Laxmii's release, filmmaker Raghava thanked Akshay for accepting the film. He wrote, "Hi friends and fans. My Hindi debut direction movie Laxmi is releasing in #Disneyplushotstar at 7.05 pm today. Through Tamil movie Kanchana, I wanted to convey the pain and struggles of transgenders and the movie received lot of appreciation from transgender community and the public."

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Reacts To Laxmii: Without Seeing The Film Negative Articles Are Being Written

He further wrote, "Similarly, When Akshay sir is acting in it's Hindi remake, I hope the message will reach to wider audience. Normally actors won't accept such tough roles but I believe Akshay sir being such a good human being he cares a lot for the society and previously he has given so many good message films. My special thanks to Akshay sir for accepting and doing this role and I'd like to extend my Thanks to sister shabina for the whole process of this film, tusshar sir , kiara Advani for acting beautifully, My DOP Vetri, my co-directors and to all technicians who worked for this film. I hope you all will see and enjoy the movie today at 7.05pm @akshaykumarofficial @KiaraAdvani #ShabinaKhan @TussharKapoorOfficial @foxstarhindi @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP."

Earlier, during the promotions of Laxmii, Akshay had mentioned that the character of Laxmii has been the most mentally intensive role he has ever played. While thanking his director, he had said, "Somehow I managed it. And I thank my director. He is behind everything about this character - how it moves, what it says and how it dances."

Keep watching this space for more updates on Laxmii.

Twinkle Khanna On Trolls Calling Her 'Twinkle Bomb' Ahead Of Laxmii Release: I'm Rather Flattered