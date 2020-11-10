Laxmii: Netizens Praise Sharad Kelkar, But Troll The Film And Akshay Kumar

Last evening, the much awaited film of Akshay Kumar, Laxmii released on Disney+ Hotstar, but unfortunately, neither the film critics nor the audiences reacted to the film in its favour. While film critics called the film a 'disaster', audiences called it the 'worst film of the year'. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii also casts Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, and netizens are in awe of the latter.

You will be surprised to learn that those who have already watched Laxmii, can't stop raving about Sharad's acting.

A user wrote, "I don't know what to say. Heart touching experience But this guy @SharadK7 nailed it. You made me cry, and left me in the zone where i registered some sensitive things of life. #LaxmiiReview."

"@SharadK7 Sir.. Aapne movie me jaan daal di.. Blown away by your performance. Love you sir, you always deliver out of stadium performances," wrote another netizen.

"#Laxmii is largely disappointing.. The comedy doesn't evoke laughter, while the horror doesn't scare. @akshaykumar is in terrific form but let down by poor writing and over the top dialogues. #SharadKelkar shines in his cameo," wrote a netizen, while dissing Laxmii, but praising Kelkar.

On the other hand, netizens are also trolling Akshay and the film on Twitter, and are sharing memes on it. Have a look..

#LaxmiiReview



Cringe Cringe Cringe to the power of Cringe @akshaykumar



Cringe pic one pic.twitter.com/9RsQUz2XuB — Nitin G 🏹 (@4th1d1ot) November 10, 2020

Highly disappointed with Laxmi movie. Neither horror nor comedy. Such a baseless script with forced comedy. #LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/LPBp0TgKjm — JAKERA CHOUDHURY (@Jakerachoudhury) November 10, 2020

(Social media posts are unedited.)

