Laxmii Releases Today: How To Watch Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's Film Online?

Laxmii: Release Date, Time, Where and When To Watch

Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii will start streaming at 7.05 pm on Disney+ Hotstar from today (November 9, 2020). As per reports, the runtime of the film is 141 minutes.

Akshay Kumar In A Never-Seen Before Avatar

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Akshay Kumar's Laxmii is a remake of the 2011 Tamil hit Kanchana. The film revolves around Akshay's character helps a transgender spirit to avenge the villains by letting it possess his body.

The Songs Of Laxmii Have Struck A Chord With The Audience

The two songs from the film 'Burj Khalifa' and BamBholle' are already a hit with the masses. Amar Mohile and Tanishk Bagchi are the music directors of Laxmii.

Controversies Around Akshay Kumar's Laxmii

Last year, when the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film (then titled as Laxmmi Bomb), director Raghava Lawrence had expressed his displeasure and alleged that the poster was released without his knowledge. A miffed Raghava had even stepped down as the director of the film as he felt "disappointed and dejected." However, later he came back as the director on the project after Akshay Kumar intervened in the matter. Lawrence had tweeted, "I am back on board as a director of 'Laxmmi Bomb'. A big thank you to Akshay Kumar sir to understand my feelings and sorting all issues. Another thank you to my producer Shabinaa Khan for the same. Thanks to both for giving me respect."

The Akshay Kumar starrer once again hit the controversy and the makers were forced to change the film's title from Laxmmi Bomb to Laxmii after several Hindu outfits alleged that the film's title hurt their religious sentiments and was an insult to Goddess Lakshmi.