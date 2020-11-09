Laxmii Releases Today: How To Watch Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's Film Online?
After leaving us in splits with his terrific comic timing in his last release Good Newzz, Akshay Kumar has one more surprise in store for us! Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the superstar is all set to add some sparkle to our Diwali as his upcoming film Laxmii is slated to premiere on OTT platform today. The horror-comedy has been the talk of the town ever since the makers announced the film.
Ahead of Laxmii's release, we bring you all details about how you can watch this much-awaited film with your loved ones at home.
Laxmii: Release Date, Time, Where and When To Watch
Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii will start streaming at 7.05 pm on Disney+ Hotstar from today (November 9, 2020). As per reports, the runtime of the film is 141 minutes.
Akshay Kumar In A Never-Seen Before Avatar
Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Akshay Kumar's Laxmii is a remake of the 2011 Tamil hit Kanchana. The film revolves around Akshay's character helps a transgender spirit to avenge the villains by letting it possess his body.
The Songs Of Laxmii Have Struck A Chord With The Audience
The two songs from the film 'Burj Khalifa' and BamBholle' are already a hit with the masses. Amar Mohile and Tanishk Bagchi are the music directors of Laxmii.
Controversies Around Akshay Kumar's Laxmii
Last year, when the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film (then titled as Laxmmi Bomb), director Raghava Lawrence had expressed his displeasure and alleged that the poster was released without his knowledge. A miffed Raghava had even stepped down as the director of the film as he felt "disappointed and dejected." However, later he came back as the director on the project after Akshay Kumar intervened in the matter. Lawrence had tweeted, "I am back on board as a director of 'Laxmmi Bomb'. A big thank you to Akshay Kumar sir to understand my feelings and sorting all issues. Another thank you to my producer Shabinaa Khan for the same. Thanks to both for giving me respect."
The Akshay Kumar starrer once again hit the controversy and the makers were forced to change the film's title from Laxmmi Bomb to Laxmii after several Hindu outfits alleged that the film's title hurt their religious sentiments and was an insult to Goddess Lakshmi.
ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna On Trolls Calling Her 'Twinkle Bomb' Ahead Of Laxmii Release: I'm Rather Flattered
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar On Wearing A Saree For Laxmmi Bomb: Hats Off To Women Who Manage So Well