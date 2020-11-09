Laxmii Twitter Review: Did Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani Pass The Litmus Test?

The much awaited release of Raghava Lawrence's latest directorial, Laxmii is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and we're here with the audience's review of the film. Laxmii- a comedy horror film features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It's a story about a man (played by Akshay), who gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender woman after he meets his girlfriend's (played by Kiara) parents.

Laxmii Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

When the trailer of the film hit the internet, it received mixed response from the netizens. While some found the trailer hilarious, others found it average. So, let's see if Raghava, Akshay and Kiara have managed to woo the audience with their collaboration. Have a look at the Twitter review of the film below...

Shashikant Maheshwari @shashikant_Mahe "The acting was superb in the film. The first half is little slow but gets momentum in second half. One time watch but lacks comedy. Kiaras role is very limited. 2.5/5. #LaxmiiReview." Mahir @mahir_khiladi "#LaxmiiReview - Disappointing! Never thought I'd say this considering that it's a remake of a very liked film & also made by the same director. Bad direction, hardly has any comedy & the supporting casts performance was terrible. Akshay was good as the transgender." rahul_sharma @rahulsh96247301 "#LaxmiiReview: I am huge fan of Akshay but this movie is not good as we audience expecting. If you have not seen the Kanchana then you gonna like this movie. Overall movie is Good... And #AkshayKumar is in Terrific form. #Laxmii @akshaykumar @advani_kiara." Ananya @Mountainbounded "Nonetheless the only thing #Laxmii did right was highlight the gender discrimination & plight of transgenders in india, which is much appreciated & welcomed! Even I think trans can work better in wading off societal evils than these good for nothing politicians #LaxmiiReview."

Laxmii is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Tusshar Kapoor.

Tusshar, who is venturing into film production with this movie, had mentioned in an interview that it was a natural progression for him, rather than a calculated career move. He had stated, "It is not like I am getting into next stage (of my career) as a producer. It was a natural decision that came very spontaneously."

"I am not changing tracks. I will be doing both acting and producing. It is not that I am trying to make a statement as a producer. My choice will always be on the basis of the script and content," said Tusshar.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Reacts To Laxmii: Without Seeing The Film Negative Articles Are Being Written