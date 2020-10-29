Laxmmi Bomb: Makers Receive Legal Notice From Shri Rajput Karni Sena For Disrespecting Goddess Laxmi

Notice Accuses Makers Of Deliberately Using The Title To Hurt Sentiments

The notice also accuses the makers of "deliberately" having used the title with the sole intention to lower the "dignity" and to show "disrespect" towards Goddess Laxmi, and that relating 'Laxmi' with 'Bomb' hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community. The notice further says that Laxmmi Bomb sends out a wrong message in the society at large towards the "ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion."

Hindu Sena Has Also Called For A Title Change

Besides Karni Sena, Vishnu Gupta, National President of Hindu Sena also wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding a change in the title. Hindu Sena has asserted that Hindu Sainiks will protest outside cinema halls if their demands are not fulfilled.

Laxmmi Bomb Will premiere On November 9

Meanwhile, Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and others in pivotal roles. The horror-comedy revolves around a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender person seeking revenge. The film is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original and played the main lead.

Laxmmi Bomb is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.