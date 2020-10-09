Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon & Others Laud Akshay Kumar

Earlier today (October 9, 2020), the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb was unveiled on YouTube, and B-town celebrities can't stop lauding Akshay Kumar for portraying the role of a transgender woman to a T. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the horror-comedy drama also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role. While critics gave a mixed reaction to the trailer, netizens are all impressed with Akshay's act and calling it an out-an-out entertainer.

Now, celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Divya Dutta, Bobby Deol, Farhan Akhtar, etc., lauded the trailer and wished Akshay and Kiara good luck for the release.

Varun wrote, "Hum hain seedha saadha Akshay Akshay. This Diwali. Enjoy #laxmibomb guys with Akshay sir and Kiara ma'am. Loved it."

Kriti Sanon, who worked with Akshay in Housefull 4, wrote, "Lovvee the trailer @akshaykumar sir!! Especially the saree bits! That WALK! Raising hands Fabbb. Good luck to the entire team! @advani_kiara."

"Just saw the trailer of #LaxmmiBomb! And it's hilarious ... Best of luck Achhey bhaiya (@akshaykumar) @advani_kiara Tusshar, shabina and the entire team #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali!," wrote Bobby Deol.

Funny Friday: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Kickstarts Hilarious Meme Fest!

Taapsee is also all pumped up after watching the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb, but feels sad that she won't be able to catch the film in theatre. She tweeted, "You have KILLED IT n how !!!! I'm actually disappointed I'm not gonna watch it in theatres!"

On this Akshay wrote, "You're not alone...but the show must go on :) Thank you for the love on the trailer."

Akshay's Brother co-star Sidharth Malhotra also praised Laxmmi Bomb's trailer. He tweeted, "Entertaining trailer. A must watch this Diwali, love and luck @akshaykumar paaji and @advani_kiara and team!"

"Omg!!!! This is super entertaining!! Well what else to expect from you AKi! You set trends. Love always," wrote Divya Dutta.

Just like other stars, Farhan Akhtar also found the trailer entertaining and wrote, "Looks like an absolute laugh riot. That reaction to mom saying she drinks 'Bachpan se..' All the best @akshaykumar @offl_Lawrence and team."

Laxmmi Bomb is all set to stream from November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Possessed By A Ghost Eager For Revenge