Laxmmi Bomb: Transgender Rights Activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Lauds Trailer Of Akshay Kumar's Film

Akshay Kumar Reaction To Laxmi Narayan Tripathi's Tweet

Akshay also re-tweeted the same and wrote, "This means a lot Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai.(Thank you for showering love. The name Laxmmi is indeed a special one)." During the trailer launch, Akshay called the film his passion project.

Akshay Kumar On Laxmmi Bomb

He also told PTI that playing a transgender was one of the most "mentally intense" roles of his three-decade-long career and he had to be careful about delivering his performance "without offending any community". Akshay added that he has a new-found respect for women and said, "It was an experience for me to wear a sari. It's extremely difficult to carry it. I was struggling to even walk wearing it. Hats off to how well women manage it."

Laxmmi Bomb Is Set To Release On November 9

Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who had also helmed and played the lead role in the original Tamil film. Apart from Akshay Kumar it also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. The film is all set to premiere on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.