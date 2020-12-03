Lilliput Says Shah Rukh Khan Shouldn't Have Done Zero; 'What Is There To Act When Playing A Dwarf?'

Despite a promising star cast, Aanand L Rai's ambitious film Zero failed to spin money at the box office in 2018. The film had Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of a vertically-challenged man who falls in love with Anushka Sharma's character, a scientist with cerebral palsy. Katrina Kaif played the role of an actress in the film. King Khan's last outing left his fans and critics unimpressed.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, veteran actor Lilliput who has worked in many films and TV shows, said that he was unhappy with Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Zero. Lilliput said that the superstar shouldn't have taken up the film.

He told Bollywood Hungama, "Even when I did not know the story of the film, my reaction was still that Shah Rukh Khan should not have done this film. A normal-looking person can still act as someone who is blind, doesn't have a leg or an arm, is deaf or mute. He will have to act. What is there to 'act' when playing a dwarf? A dwarf speaks, walks, thinks like a normal person. Only his legs and arms are small or he has a distorted figure. But his wit and manner of speaking is no different. When you are playing a blind person, you have to act because you are pretending to be blind even when you can see. When you play a person who cannot walk, you have to pretend to be one and convince the audience of it. How will you convince someone that you are a dwarf? When you are so famous."

Speaking about how Zero didn't show the emotional and social problems of a person with dwarfism, he said, "When you decided to play a dwarf, you didn't touch upon the emotional, psychological and social problems that dwarves go through. You didn't show the trauma and tragedy of a dwarf. Anushka Sharma played a woman with a far more tragic story than him. She couldn't speak or walk. He was the one jumping around, doing everything, what problem does he have? So even the script was weird. Don't know how someone so intelligent, successful... they too make mistakes."

A miffed Lilliput further added that Shah Rukh Khan failed to convince the audience as a dwarf as effectively as he does when he stars in romantic films.

Over the years, Lilliput's short height has earned him the role of a dwarf in many films. The actor was last seen as Dada Tyagi in Amazon Prime's popular web series Mirzapur 2.

