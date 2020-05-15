Lilly Singh’s Dancing Tribute To Madhuri Dixit Has Forced Us To Reminisce Our Childhood!

When we say 'dance', the first name that pops up in our mind is of Madhuri Dixit Nene. We have seen many actresses dancing beautifully. But, when it comes to Madhuri, her moves and expressions are so inimitable. Today, the 'Dhak Dhak' is celebrating her 53rd birthday and we wish all the happiness to her.

Amid all the wishes, we can't stop watching YouTuber Lilly Singh's tribute to Madhuri Dixit, that she shared on her Instagram page. Lilly dances on all the popular dance numbers of Madhuri and we can't stop reminiscing about our childhood. After all, we all have, at one point of time, picked Madhuri Dixit's song and tried to imitate her!

Lilly captioned the video saying, "I can't be the only one who does the absolute MOST while getting ready to Bollywood music. Like sis, this is not my washroom. This is a field and I'm about to run through it, slow motion, with my robe 😂😂"

Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: These Rare Photos Of The Diva Will Make Your Heart Go 'Dhak-Dhak'

She further wrote, "Today is @madhuridixitnene birthday and in honour of my very first idol, here is a tribute to the queen. From a young age until now, you continue to inspire me and blow me away with your talent. 100% of my photos from childhood are me posing as you (Hum Aapke Hain Kon being the first movie I remember seeing ever)."

While sharing her experience about meeting the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress, Lilly wrote, "One of my biggest achievements in life was doing a video alongside Madhuri Ji and I feel nervous whenever I think about it. I feel like in our culture, as people grow older, they begin to think they cannot have passion or live freely. They stop trying new things and they lose the ability to play. Thank you for showing me that no matter how old we get, we can still dance wildly, live passionately and practice our art. You are incredible. Thank you for sharing your light with us for so many years. Many more to come. Sincerely, a forever fan. (PS: dope mix by @djsuketu) #happybirthdaymadhuridixit."