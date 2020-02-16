    For Quick Alerts
      Lisa Haydon And Dino Lalvani Welcome Their Second Child; Couple Blessed With A Baby Boy

      Actor and model Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani were blessed with a baby boy. Lisa took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her second child, who has been named Leo.

      Lisa Haydon And Dino Lalvani Welcome Their Second Child!

      Lisa shared an adorable picture of her newborn with her eldest child Zack. She captioned the image as, "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. 'Leo & Zack' #Brothers."

      She continued, "And my forever valentine- Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution," (sic).

      Shibani Dandekar, Neha Kapur and her sister Malika Haydon left congratulatory wishes on Lisa's post. Shibani wrote, "ahhhhhhhh i'm so so happy for you and your beautiful family! your boys are love!! big hug Lis", whereas Malika commented, "They're the cutest & sweetest lil angels. can't wait to meet baby Leo."

      Throughout her pregnancy, Lisa kept treating her fans to cute pictures, flaunting her baby bump. Lisa and Dino tied the knot in 2016, and had their first child Zack in May of the same year.

      On the work front, Lisa was last seen in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

