Lizaa Malik Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Dated Kriti Sanon; 'We Knew They Were Seeing Each Other'

Lizaa Malik Recalls Her Last Meeting With Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Lizaa told IANS, "The last time I met Sushant was some two and a half years back when he was with Kriti. It was during Kriti's birthday celebrations in a Bandra club. He was always a very charming, full-of-life guy, who would walk into a party and get a smile on people's face. We had a lot of common friends, like Mahesh Shetty."

Lizaa Remembers Sushant As A Fun-Loving Guy

"He was a fun-loving guy, who had his sense of humour in the right place, always joking and keeping the energy level up," the actress told the news agency.

Lizaa Reveals Why She Felt Sushant And Kriti Were In A Relationship Back Then

Talking about why she felt something was brewing between Sushant and Kriti during that time, Lizaa explained, "When it is a public gathering and a birthday party, the host is always busy. So, Kriti was busy attending guests as it was a big party. I saw Sushant all charged up, dancing, getting a drink at the bar, and socialising. They looked pretty happy and they were trying to be good hosts. Even if you're not going out loud, telling the world that ‘oh, we are dating', one can see the spark. If somebody was playing the host with the actual host, there has to be something. We all knew that they were seeing each other, as much as they kept denying it."