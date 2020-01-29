    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Love Aaj Kal Actress Arushi Sharma: I Became Popular After Working With Ranbir Kapoor In Tamasha

      By
      |

      After a fleeting cameo as Princess Sanyukta in 'Chali Kahaani' song from Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's Tamasha, Arushi Sharma is all set to debut on the big screen as a leading lady in Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal.

      In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the former engineering student revealed that she never planned to become an actor.

      arushi

      Speaking about how she bagged a cameo in Tamasha, Arushi revealed, "I am from Himachal Pradesh, which doesn't have an active theatre scene," adding that Imtiaz Ali visited her college in Shimla for the recce of his film, Tamasha. She went on to audition for the part of Sanjukta and that's how she bagged the part. "Engineering colleges are usually boring. I became popular after working with Ranbir Kapoor," the actress told the daily.

      After this, she started sending recordings of her performances to casting directors. She received a call from Mukesh Chhabria's office in February. "I auditioned in Delhi and within 15 days, I was brought on-board Love Aaj Kal. The shoot was to begin within a month and suddenly, I had this huge mountain to climb."

      Arushi further revealed that she had to unlearn a few things and learn new things for Love Aaj Kal. To prepare for her role and understand the love from that era, she watched Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Maine Pyar Kiya.

      She was all praise for her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan and told the tabloid, "Even he is an engineer, it was like meeting an old buddy. He is an actor who is always trying to improve his craft and a good co-star who elevated my performance, too. He can stay focused even in chaos, I can't."

      While she doesn't have any scenes with Sara in the movie, they shot together for a track and Arushi said, "She (Sara) has a lot of energy, is involved in every aspect of filmmaking."

      When asked about her wishlist of actors with whom she would like to work, Arushi said, "I would love to work with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. Alia Bhatt, too, is a favourite."

      Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

      Love Aaj Kal Song Haan Main Galat: Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Party Track Has A 'Twist'

      Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Who is Arushi Sharma Starring Opposite Kartik Aaryan?

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 14:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X