Love Aaj Kal Actress Arushi Sharma: I Became Popular After Working With Ranbir Kapoor In Tamasha

After a fleeting cameo as Princess Sanyukta in 'Chali Kahaani' song from Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's Tamasha, Arushi Sharma is all set to debut on the big screen as a leading lady in Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the former engineering student revealed that she never planned to become an actor.

Speaking about how she bagged a cameo in Tamasha, Arushi revealed, "I am from Himachal Pradesh, which doesn't have an active theatre scene," adding that Imtiaz Ali visited her college in Shimla for the recce of his film, Tamasha. She went on to audition for the part of Sanjukta and that's how she bagged the part. "Engineering colleges are usually boring. I became popular after working with Ranbir Kapoor," the actress told the daily.

After this, she started sending recordings of her performances to casting directors. She received a call from Mukesh Chhabria's office in February. "I auditioned in Delhi and within 15 days, I was brought on-board Love Aaj Kal. The shoot was to begin within a month and suddenly, I had this huge mountain to climb."

Arushi further revealed that she had to unlearn a few things and learn new things for Love Aaj Kal. To prepare for her role and understand the love from that era, she watched Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Maine Pyar Kiya.

She was all praise for her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan and told the tabloid, "Even he is an engineer, it was like meeting an old buddy. He is an actor who is always trying to improve his craft and a good co-star who elevated my performance, too. He can stay focused even in chaos, I can't."

While she doesn't have any scenes with Sara in the movie, they shot together for a track and Arushi said, "She (Sara) has a lot of energy, is involved in every aspect of filmmaking."

When asked about her wishlist of actors with whom she would like to work, Arushi said, "I would love to work with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. Alia Bhatt, too, is a favourite."

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

