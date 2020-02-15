Love Aaj Kal Day 1 Estimated Box Office Earnings; Film Witnesses Decent Start In Collections

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal was a much anticipated movie this year which released on Valentine's Day. However, the film has been panned by critics as well as audiences. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Love Aaj Kal failed to meet everyone's expectations. Nevertheless, the film may have witnessed favourable box office earnings on its first day.

Read on to know the estimated box office earnings of Love Aaj Kal on the first day -

According to the box office estimates, the film will surpass Rs. 10 crore on day 1. The holiday weekend start to the movie, as well as the full-blown pre-release promotions has helped the film do good business on its first day.

Film analyst Sumit Kadel believes Love Aaj Kal will rake in somewhere between Rs. 38 crore and Rs. 42 crore on its first weekend. Some of the film's songs like 'Ha Mei Galat', 'Mehrama', 'Rahogi Meri' and 'Shayad' are already chartbusters.

The film portrays two love stories set in different times; one is in 1990 and the other is in 2020, showing how the concept of love and the way it is experienced has changed over time.

Love Aaj Kal is a follow up to the 2009 movie of the same name, which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Saif Ali Khan under the banner of Illuminati Films.

(The official collection of the movie will be updated soon.)

