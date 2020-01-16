Love Aaj Kal First Look: Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Candid Moment Has Love Playing Peekaboo!

The wait is finally over! Since a long time, various speculations were doing the rounds about the title of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Well folks, today the makers finally put an end to the mystery by dropping the first look poster of this film which has been titled Love Aaj Kal. It is rumoured to be a sequel to Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone's film with the same title which released in 2009.

Sharing the first look poster on her Instagram page, Sara wrote, "Meet Veer and Zoe 👩‍❤️‍👨 🔜

Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland 🧚🏻‍♀️ #LoveAajKal 💕💋🌈 Trailer out tomorrow‼️🎈🙌🏻🤞🏻👀."

Her co-star Kartik Aaryan too posted this first look and captioned it as, "वहाँ हैं नहीं जहाँ लेटे हैं .......

कहीं उड़ रहे हैं Veer और Zoe❤ #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow !!."

Imtiaz Ali captioned the poster as, "Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It's in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow!"

Speaking about his pairing with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "Ever since Sara Ali Khan took my name on Koffee With Karan, I am waiting for us to be seen in a film together. I think since then, there has been a lot of curiosity about our pairing and I hope we will live up to that)."

He further added, "Never has it happened before that fans created a moniker like SarTik even before seeing a pair together on screen. I love these a lot and I hope that everyone...They won't be disappointed!."

He also spoke about working with Imtiaz Ali and said, "The kind of film it is, it is very relatable. I am a romantic at heart and I really like the world created by Imtiaz in his films."

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda. The film is slated to hit the big screens on February 14, 2020.

Kartik Aaryan Breaks His Silence On Break-up Reports With Sara Ali Khan!

Love Triangle In Real Life? Kartik Aaryan On Being Caught Between Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday