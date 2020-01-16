    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Love Aaj Kal First Look: Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Candid Moment Has Love Playing Peekaboo!

      By
      |

      The wait is finally over! Since a long time, various speculations were doing the rounds about the title of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Well folks, today the makers finally put an end to the mystery by dropping the first look poster of this film which has been titled Love Aaj Kal. It is rumoured to be a sequel to Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone's film with the same title which released in 2009.

      love-aaj-kal

      Sharing the first look poster on her Instagram page, Sara wrote, "Meet Veer and Zoe 👩‍❤️‍👨 🔜

      Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland 🧚🏻‍♀️ #LoveAajKal 💕💋🌈 Trailer out tomorrow‼️🎈🙌🏻🤞🏻👀."

      Her co-star Kartik Aaryan too posted this first look and captioned it as, "वहाँ हैं नहीं जहाँ लेटे हैं .......

      कहीं उड़ रहे हैं Veer और Zoe❤ #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow !!."

      Imtiaz Ali captioned the poster as, "Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It's in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow!"

      Speaking about his pairing with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "Ever since Sara Ali Khan took my name on Koffee With Karan, I am waiting for us to be seen in a film together. I think since then, there has been a lot of curiosity about our pairing and I hope we will live up to that)."

      He further added, "Never has it happened before that fans created a moniker like SarTik even before seeing a pair together on screen. I love these a lot and I hope that everyone...They won't be disappointed!."

      He also spoke about working with Imtiaz Ali and said, "The kind of film it is, it is very relatable. I am a romantic at heart and I really like the world created by Imtiaz in his films."

      Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda. The film is slated to hit the big screens on February 14, 2020.

      Kartik Aaryan Breaks His Silence On Break-up Reports With Sara Ali Khan!

      Love Triangle In Real Life? Kartik Aaryan On Being Caught Between Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue