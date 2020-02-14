Love Aaj Kal Full Movie Gets Leaked Online On Tamilrockers In HD!

Earlier today, we have brought you the live review of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and most of the moviegoers, who caught the midnight screening of the film, came out all disappointed. As if the bad reviews were not enough to dampen the spirit of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, there's more bad news for the lead cast. On the very first day of Love Aaj Kal's release, the entire movie got leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers.

Amidst the negative reviews, the online leak might create the double trouble for the film. We have to wait and watch if the leak hampers the collection of the film at the box office.

Meanwhile, here's what netizens have to say about Love Aaj Kal..

Priyam Arora @priyam_arora "Naam duba diye #LoveAajKal ka. Bad screenplay, bad editing, bad/forced acting but some real situation and cute moments, couldn't save the ship though. @TheAaryanKartik." Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860 "#SaraAlikhan looks beautiful, @RandeepHooda is outstanding with his character . Beautiful locations , good songs and dialogues somewhere in the parts are highlights. It will do good business in its first weekend owing to #ValentinesDay weekend but will fall flat!" Varinder Sinngh @varindersingh24 "#LoveAajKalReview. Rating - ⭐⭐⭐. Story -Good. Direction -Good. Performances - #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan chemistry is good! @RandeepHooda and arushi are very good. Music -Very Good. Overall a good watch for youths and couples this #ValentinesDay2020." Aman Gandotra @amangandotraFc "One word review : Disappointed. Don't ruin your Valentine's day by watching this crap Men.." Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI "If you think Jab Harry Met Sejal was bad then trust me #LoveAajkal would ensure you lost your senses while watching the film, people with tremendous tolerance can survive it,rest will leave the theater before or after interval. Shocked Kartik and sarw chose to do this film." Bollywood Reporter @TBR_Offic1al "#LoveAajKal COLOSSAL DISSAPOINTING I don't understand why makers make the movie. No one done honest work #ImtiazAli deliver again nonsense flim like #Jhms @TheAaryanKartik is performance is terrible #SaraAliKhan decent moments u feels overacting .🌟 (1/5)" Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01 "#LoveAajKal 2nd Half (initial 30mins) reminds me of #JabHarryMetSejal.... #ImtiazAli the legendary FILMS KILLER...."

Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction Is Too Shocking To Read!

(Social media posts are unedited.)