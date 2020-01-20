Love Aaj Kal: Imtiaz Ali Showers Praises On Sara Ali Khan; Says She Is An Extremely Gifted Actor

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set for the release of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is a follow up on the 2009 film of the same name, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

This will be Sara's third release after her debut film Kedarnath. Director Imtiaz Ali was all praises for her saying that she has extraordinary emotional intelligence which make her an extremely gifted actor, explaining why she was perfect for the role of 'Zoe'.

PTI quoted Imtiaz as saying, "Sara has extraordinary emotional intelligence. Her look, voice, diction and overall poise are all impeccable - making her an extremely gifted actor. Also she is completely accessible and remarkably quick to understand. She has all it takes to change the mould of the conventional Indian heroine. I had the greatest time working with her and hope to work with her again and again. She is the perfect choice for Zoe in Love Aaj Kal."

Divulging details of the character played by Sara, Imtiaz said, "Zoe's character is special to me. She is an emotionally fragile modern-day girl who tries to protect her feelings by being hard on the outside. She is conflicted between her heart and mind, between professional ambition and romantic surrender."

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal has not received positive response from audiences, but they have nonetheless kept their hopes intact to see what Imtiaz dishes out in this romantic drama when the film hits theatres.

Love Aaj Kal is scheduled for release on Valentine's Day 2020. Kartik and Sara, who are rumoured to be dating, revealed that they will be spending Valentine's Day together, watching the film.

