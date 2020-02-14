Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction Is Too Shocking To Read!

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

"#LoveAajkal2 is Full Time Boring & D Grade Film, This Film is Such a Cruel that it'll Damege urs Brain's Neuron cells. Dear Valantiners, Pls Stay Away From this Shit, If u wants ur valentine's day to be Good & Memorable. Verdict: Flop. Prediction 70cr."

Tejan Shrivastava @BeingTeJan

"#LoveAajKal getting negative reviews from UAE audience and I'm not surprised. After all, its expected from a director like #ImtiazAli, who's repeating same mistakes film after film. He didn't learn anything from Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal's failure."

Jishika Madaan @jishikamadaan30

"@TheAaryanKartik DOMINATES the screen. You could see thru the amount of heart & soul he's put in the picture. That's completely changed my perception for him as a cine goer. More power and love to you! :) #ImtiazAli indeed brings out his all time best!"

N J @Nilzrav

"DISASTEROUS! Film ended & everyone in the audience is yawning & stretching as if they woke up from the deepest slumber, including me😴😴 Also, now I have a new found respect for Jab Harry Met Sejal🙏 #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal."

Gautam @filmygautam

"#ImtiazAli gives a really mature film. @TheAaryanKartik gives best performance of his career. @RandeepHooda is superb. @mysarakhan could've done better."

Amod Mehra @MehraAmod

"Statutory Warning.. Viewers watching #LoveAajKal are liable to get brain hemorrhage.. So theaters are advised to keep ambulances on stand by for their patrons.. 5 Saridons."

Chandresh Narayanan @chand2579

"Imtiaz Ali's characters are always confused about love. Sirjee it is time they get some clarity! #loveaajkal worth a miss."

