Love Aaj Kal Song Haan Main Galat: Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Party Track Has A 'Twist'

Make way for one more new song from Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and newbie Arushi Sharma. After the soulful romantic track 'Shayad' in Arijit Singh's vocals, the makers dropped the second song titled 'Haan Main Galat' from the film.

The official Twitter page of Sony Music India shared the song link and wrote, Own up to your 'galtiyaan' like never before!😍 #HaanMainGalat song out now."

Watch the video here.

This peppy song is has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and music by Pritam. In the video, Kartik's Veer and Sara's Zoe do the 'twist' on the dance floor and we also get a glimpse of Arushi Sharma. The signature 'twist' tune from Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone's Love Aaj Kal gives us some major nostalgia bytes.

Kartik-Sara's Love Aaj Kal is a follow-up to Imtiaz's 2009 film, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. This film too, explores two stories set in different time periods. Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma are also a part of the film.

Speaking about keeping the title of the new film same as its predecessor, Imtiaz said at the trailer launch of the film, I feel this is franchisable idea. I have made two films with the same title because after ten years, the basis on which I made the earlier film has changed. I am getting the opportunity to say it in a newer way.

He further added, "If we think we can maybe take it ahead in the future after a few years, if the process of the relationship (has evolved) and if there is something new to tell, a new story, then we will try to say it."

Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

