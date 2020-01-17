Love Aaj Kal Trailer: This Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Feels Like 'Old Wine In A New Bottle'

Imtiaz Ali who has given us some heartwarming films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha and others, is back with a new movie. The trailer of his upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan dropped online today and we must tell you, it will remind you of Imtiaz's previous 2009 film by the same name starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

Just like Saif-Deepika's Love Aaj Kal, this Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starrer too has two timelines- 1990 and 2020 where the protagonists Veer and Zoe try to find out whether the emotion of love is same over the years even if its way of expression has changed with time.

Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz's take on love in the modern times with a dash of nostalgia. It presents a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories set in different times that interact to learn (or perhaps unlearn) from each other the different facets of love, commitment and relationships.

Watch the trailer here.

Speaking about sharing screen space with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan earlier told a leading daily, "Kartik is a talented actor, giving co-actor, and a considerate person; working with him has been a blast. We're both Imtiaz Ali fans, and I can't believe we've been given this opportunity."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda and debutant Arushi Sharma and is slated to hit the big screens on February 14, 2020.

