Love Aaj Kal Trailer Sends Twitter Into A Meme Frenzy, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Memes!

Imtiaz Ali has remade his much loved 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, and its trailer just dropped. In an unusual way of doing things, the remake has also been titled 'Love Aaj Kal', which netizens have a lot to joke about, apart than the many other funny premises they found within the trailer itself. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Love Aaj Kal's trailer sent Twitter into meme frenzy, as netizens outdid each other with the most hilarious memes.

Check out some of the creative memes that Twitterati came up with -

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal got us nostalgic for the original movie starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, but did little else otherwise.

Just like the original, the remake showcases two love stories on two different timelines, one in 1990 and the other in 2020. In the modern setting, its protagonists, Kartik (Veer) and Sara (Zoe) try to wade through a gamut of emotions in their love affair.

Many have mixed feelings about the trailer, and are waiting for the film's release, to see if it lives up to the merit of the original.

